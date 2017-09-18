Hamilton's Jordan Fisher Wows Judges During 'DWTS' Premiere (Video)

Jordan Fisher brought his A-game to the season premiere of Dancing With the Stars on Monday (September 18) in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old actor, who was recently seen in Hamilton on Broadway and got his start in Disney Channel’s Teen Beach Movie, performed a tango with his partner Lindsay Arnold.

Jordan already has a little bit of dancing experience and it definitely showed to the judges. He got a score of 22 out of 30 points, the highest score of the night thus far.

Watch the video below and stay tuned for more dances every week!