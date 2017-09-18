Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs &amp; Pros Revealed!

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs & Pros Revealed!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Nick &amp; Vanessa Lachey's Three Kids Are So Cute - See Photos!

Nick & Vanessa Lachey's Three Kids Are So Cute - See Photos!

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 10:55 pm

Lindsey Stirling Ties for 'DWTS' Week One's Highest Score - Watch Her Dance!

Lindsey Stirling Ties for 'DWTS' Week One's Highest Score - Watch Her Dance!

Lindsey Stirling is best known for playing the violin, but now she is going to be known for her dance moves thanks to Dancing With the Stars!

The 30-year-old entertainer performed alongside her partner Mark Ballas on the show’s season premiere on Monday (September 18) in Los Angeles.

Lindsey and Mark performed a Cha-cha-cha to the song “Don’t Worry” and they received a score of 22 out of 30 points to tie for the highest score of the night.

We have a feeling Lindsey will be in the competition for a while!
Just Jared on Facebook
lindsey stirling dancing with the stars premiere 01
lindsey stirling dancing with the stars premiere 02
lindsey stirling dancing with the stars premiere 03
lindsey stirling dancing with the stars premiere 04
lindsey stirling dancing with the stars premiere 05
lindsey stirling dancing with the stars premiere 06
lindsey stirling dancing with the stars premiere 07

Photos: ABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Lindsey Stirling, Mark Ballas

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr