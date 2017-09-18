Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs & Pros Revealed!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Nick & Vanessa Lachey's Three Kids Are So Cute - See Photos!

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 10:49 pm

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Are Reportedly 'Inseparable'

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are continuing to spend time together in LA!

The 34-year-old reality star and the 19-year-old model were spotted on a shopping trip on Monday (September 18) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The duo have been seen hanging out a lot recently, from lunches in Calabasas to quality time in NYC.

“Since returning to L.A., Scott and Sofia are inseparable. They are spending every day together. Sofia seems smitten,” a source told People.

They added, “It’s obvious that she looks up to Scott. She constantly giggles around him. They are very flirty. Scott takes care of her, opens the car door and pays for everything.”

Check out the latest photos of Scott and Sofia below…
