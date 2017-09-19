Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs &amp; Pros Revealed!

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs & Pros Revealed!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Nick &amp; Vanessa Lachey's Three Kids Are So Cute - See Photos!

Nick & Vanessa Lachey's Three Kids Are So Cute - See Photos!

Tue, 19 September 2017 at 4:00 am

The Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell & New Boyfriend Devin Antin Race for Love!

The Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell & New Boyfriend Devin Antin Race for Love!

Lauren Bushnell and her new boyfriend Devin Antin hold the race flags while attending a race day at Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday (September 17) in Joliet, Ill.

The 27-year-old former The Bachelor star, who split from fiance Ben Higgins earlier this year, was also joined by fellow Bachelor Nation favorite Becca Tilley to celebrate McDonald’s new Buttermilk Crispy Tenders.

“Nothing says ILY like giving him your last few fries. Thank you @mcdonalds for the most amazing day at the track!” Lauren captioned a photo on Instagram in which she is seen feeding her man some fries.
Just Jared on Facebook
the bachelors lauren bushnell boyfriend devin antin racing for love 01
the bachelors lauren bushnell boyfriend devin antin racing for love 02
the bachelors lauren bushnell boyfriend devin antin racing for love 03
the bachelors lauren bushnell boyfriend devin antin racing for love 04
the bachelors lauren bushnell boyfriend devin antin racing for love 05
the bachelors lauren bushnell boyfriend devin antin racing for love 06
the bachelors lauren bushnell boyfriend devin antin racing for love 07
the bachelors lauren bushnell boyfriend devin antin racing for love 08
the bachelors lauren bushnell boyfriend devin antin racing for love 09
the bachelors lauren bushnell boyfriend devin antin racing for love 10
the bachelors lauren bushnell boyfriend devin antin racing for love 11
the bachelors lauren bushnell boyfriend devin antin racing for love 12
the bachelors lauren bushnell boyfriend devin antin racing for love 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Becca Tilley, Devin Antin, Lauren Bushnell, The Bachelor

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • There's now more information about the woman in the Kevin Hart extortion video - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is spilling on his prep for DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • Ellen Degeneres crashed Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas show - TooFab
  • Elisabeth Moss has joined the cast of a new film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Demi Lovato is taking the best friend challenge with Jimmy Fallon - Just Jared Jr