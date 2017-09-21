Jonah Hill Sports Braids on 'Maniac' Set with Emma Stone

Jonah Hill looks totally unrecognizable on the set of his new show!

The slimmed down 33-year-old actor was spotted on set of Maniac covered in tattoos and sporting long braids on Wednesday afternoon (September 20) in Long Island, New York.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jonah Hill

Earlier that day, Jonah was spotted filming a scene in the set-made rain before joining co-star Emma Stone for a break in between scenes.

The dark comedy is based on the Norwegian comedy series of the same name. It follows “a man who lives a fantasy life in his dreams, but in reality, is locked up at an institution,” according to Variety.



Maniac is set to start streaming on Netflix in 2018.

Also pictured inside: Emma Stone promoting her new movie Battle of the Sexes on The Today Show on Thursday morning (September 21) in New York City.

10+ pictures inside of Jonah Hill and Emma Stone on set in Long Island…