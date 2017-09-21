Top Stories
Thu, 21 September 2017 at 6:59 pm

Jonah Hill Sports Braids on 'Maniac' Set with Emma Stone

Jonah Hill looks totally unrecognizable on the set of his new show!

The slimmed down 33-year-old actor was spotted on set of Maniac covered in tattoos and sporting long braids on Wednesday afternoon (September 20) in Long Island, New York.

Earlier that day, Jonah was spotted filming a scene in the set-made rain before joining co-star Emma Stone for a break in between scenes.

The dark comedy is based on the Norwegian comedy series of the same name. It follows “a man who lives a fantasy life in his dreams, but in reality, is locked up at an institution,” according to Variety.

Maniac is set to start streaming on Netflix in 2018.

Also pictured inside: Emma Stone promoting her new movie Battle of the Sexes on The Today Show on Thursday morning (September 21) in New York City.

