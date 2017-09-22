Top Stories
KJ Apa's Car Accident: WBTV Clarifies Details & Hours Worked

Scott Disick Spotted Kissing Sofia Richie at the Beach

Kesha Emotionally Performs 'Praying' on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Kesha is bringing on the emotions on Ellen!

The 30-year-old Rainbow pop star hit the stage of The Ellen DeGeneres Show for a stirring performance of her lead single “Praying” on Friday’s episode (September 22).

The singer emotionally belted out the hit track, backed by a full band including string players.

Kesha‘s Rainbow Tour officially kicks off on September 26 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Kesha recently released the video for her new collaboration with Macklemore, “Good Old Days.”

Watch Kesha‘s performance below!
