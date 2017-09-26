'This Is Us' Basically Predicted All the Kardashian Pregnancies

Someone in the This Is Us writers room must have a crystal ball because the show seems to have predicted that the Kardashians are all getting pregnant!

This post contains slight spoilers from the NBC series’ season premiere, so beware of reading the rest of this post.

In a phone call scene between Justin Hartley‘s Kevin and Alexandra Breckinridge‘s Sophie, Sophie expresses to Kevin that she’s sad she’s not in Los Angeles with him because she wanted to see the Kardashians.

“Well, listen the Kardashians aren’t going anywhere… I promise. They’re like gremlins, by next week they’ll be like a bazillion more of them,” Kevin replied.

The episode aired just hours after Khloe Kardashian‘s pregnancy was revealed to the world, as well as a few days after Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy was announced. It was also recently revealed that Kim Kardashian is expecting another child via a surrogate.

See photos from the This Is Us season premiere in the gallery…