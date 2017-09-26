Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Second Elimination Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue if you don’t want spoilers from Dancing With the Stars!

Yet another contestant was just eliminated on Dancing With the Stars for the second night in a row.

During the special Tuesday night episode, which was dubbed Latin Night, the contestants all had to perform their second dance of the week and another team was sent home at the end of the night.

Scores from the Latin Night dances were combined with America’s votes following Monday night’s show.

Debbie Gibson

Singer and actress Debbie Gibson was partnered with Alan Bersten