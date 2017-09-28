Top Stories
Thu, 28 September 2017

Jared Leto & Jimmy Fallon Play Name That Song Challenge - Watch Now!

Jared Leto and Jimmy Fallon are putting their musical knowledge to the test!

The Blade Runner 2049 actor and the late night TV host squared off in a game of Name That Song on The Tonight Show on Wednesday night (September 27) in New York City.

The two battled it out by listening to The Roots play different songs, one instrument at a time.

Earlier in the day, Jared addressed rumors from the set of Suicide Squad during a radio interview.

