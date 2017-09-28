Top Stories
'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame & Being Openly Gay

Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Thu, 28 September 2017 at 8:20 pm

Sarah Jessica Parker, Keri Russell, & Malin Akerman Have Date Night with Their Guys at NYC Ballet Gala!

Sarah Jessica Parker, Keri Russell, and Malin Akerman hit the red carpet at the New York City Ballet’s 2017 Fall Fashion Gala on Thursday (September 28) at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The ladies were joined at the event by their respective significant others – Matthew Broderick, Matthew Rhys, and Jack Donnelly.

Some of the other stars in attendance at the gala included Michelle Monaghan, Rebecca Hall, Andy Cohen, Hari Nef, and Nicky Hilton.

FYI: SJP is wearing a Monse dress and a Gabriela Hearst bag. Malin is wearing a Johanna Ortiz dress with jewelry by Graziela Gems and Effy. Michelle is wearing a Prabal Gurung dress. Rebecca is wearing a Monse dress.

20+ pictures inside of stars at the NYC Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala
Photos: Getty
