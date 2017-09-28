Top Stories
Thu, 28 September 2017 at 12:17 pm

Sofia Vergara Calls Out Joe Manganiello's Steelers & 'Dungeon and Dragons' Obsession

Sofia Vergara Calls Out Joe Manganiello's Steelers & 'Dungeon and Dragons' Obsession

Sofia Vergara made an appearance on last night’s (September 27) episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers and dished all about her hubby Joe Manganiello‘s flaws – his obsessions with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dungeon and Dragons.

“I would say like the only bad thing that Joe has, it’s like a defect I think, is that he doesn’t understand that Steelers clothes is not a brand,” the 45-year-old Modern Family actress told host Seth. “He thinks that’s the only thing that is clothes.”

Sofia also revealed that Joe, 40, is still so obsessed with Dungeons and Dragons that he’s gone on to build his own dungeon in their wine cellar.

“He’s obsessed with it. He has a lot of figurines and he has a dungeon in the house,” Sofia said. “It was supposed to be the wine cellar and like suddenly within the months it started to happen, he has like these gigantic heads of dragons hanging from the wall and this little village on the table. It’s not a wine cellar anymore, it’s a dungeon.”

That same day, Sofia stopped by BUILD Series to promote the latest season of Modern Family and her brand new underwear subscription service called EBY (Empowered By You).


Sofia Vergara Reveals Joe Manganiello’s Dungeon and Dragons Obsession

FYI: Sofia is wearing Michael Kors at BUILD.

Click inside to watch the rest of Sofia Vergara’s appearance on Late Night…


Sofia Vergara Wants to Empower Women Through Underwear
Just Jared on Facebook
sofia vergara calls out joe manganiellos dungeon and dragons obsession 01
sofia vergara calls out joe manganiellos dungeon and dragons obsession 02
sofia vergara calls out joe manganiellos dungeon and dragons obsession 03
sofia vergara calls out joe manganiellos dungeon and dragons obsession 04
sofia vergara calls out joe manganiellos dungeon and dragons obsession 05
sofia vergara calls out joe manganiellos dungeon and dragons obsession 06
sofia vergara calls out joe manganiellos dungeon and dragons obsession 07
sofia vergara calls out joe manganiellos dungeon and dragons obsession 08
sofia vergara calls out joe manganiellos dungeon and dragons obsession 09
sofia vergara calls out joe manganiellos dungeon and dragons obsession 10
sofia vergara calls out joe manganiellos dungeon and dragons obsession 11
sofia vergara calls out joe manganiellos dungeon and dragons obsession 12
sofia vergara calls out joe manganiellos dungeon and dragons obsession 13
sofia vergara calls out joe manganiellos dungeon and dragons obsession 14
sofia vergara calls out joe manganiellos dungeon and dragons obsession 15
sofia vergara calls out joe manganiellos dungeon and dragons obsession 16
sofia vergara calls out joe manganiellos dungeon and dragons obsession 17
sofia vergara calls out joe manganiellos dungeon and dragons obsession 18
sofia vergara calls out joe manganiellos dungeon and dragons obsession 19
sofia vergara calls out joe manganiellos dungeon and dragons obsession 20
sofia vergara calls out joe manganiellos dungeon and dragons obsession 21
sofia vergara calls out joe manganiellos dungeon and dragons obsession 22

Credit: Jammi York; Photos: BUILD Series, NBC
Posted to: Sofia Vergara

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Was this when Khloe Kardashian found out she was pregnant? - TMZ
  • Candice King films The Originals with Joseph Morgan - Just Jared Jr
  • The ladies of Josie & the Pussycats are revealing secrets from the movie - TooFab
  • Jason Mraz is heading to Broadway - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Miss Piggy is reportedly dating a Riverdale star! - Just Jared Jr