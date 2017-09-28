Sofia Vergara Calls Out Joe Manganiello's Steelers & 'Dungeon and Dragons' Obsession

Sofia Vergara made an appearance on last night’s (September 27) episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers and dished all about her hubby Joe Manganiello‘s flaws – his obsessions with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dungeon and Dragons.

“I would say like the only bad thing that Joe has, it’s like a defect I think, is that he doesn’t understand that Steelers clothes is not a brand,” the 45-year-old Modern Family actress told host Seth. “He thinks that’s the only thing that is clothes.”

Sofia also revealed that Joe, 40, is still so obsessed with Dungeons and Dragons that he’s gone on to build his own dungeon in their wine cellar.

“He’s obsessed with it. He has a lot of figurines and he has a dungeon in the house,” Sofia said. “It was supposed to be the wine cellar and like suddenly within the months it started to happen, he has like these gigantic heads of dragons hanging from the wall and this little village on the table. It’s not a wine cellar anymore, it’s a dungeon.”

That same day, Sofia stopped by BUILD Series to promote the latest season of Modern Family and her brand new underwear subscription service called EBY (Empowered By You).



Sofia Vergara Reveals Joe Manganiello’s Dungeon and Dragons Obsession

FYI: Sofia is wearing Michael Kors at BUILD.

Click inside to watch the rest of Sofia Vergara’s appearance on Late Night…



Sofia Vergara Wants to Empower Women Through Underwear