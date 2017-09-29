Selena Gomez is Ready for Fall in Knitted Sweater & Turtleneck
Selena Gomez stepped out for lunch today looking so chic!
The 25-year-old “Fetish” singer was spotted leaving her apartment and heading to a deli to enjoy a meal with friends on Friday (September 29) in New York City.
She rocked a knitted cream cardigan with a black turtleneck and distressed blue jeans.
Selena completed her look with black leather loafers, silver hoop earrings, round sunglasses, and a beige Coach purse.
She wore her hair tied back in a low bun.
Earlier this week, Selena was an image of elegance while checking out a Broadway show.
She has been busy filming around town for her upcoming Woody Allen movie alongside Timothee Chalamet, Elle Fanning, and Jude Law.