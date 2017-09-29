Top Stories
The 'Sex &amp; The City 3' Movie Is Not Happening - Find Out Why!

The 'Sex & The City 3' Movie Is Not Happening - Find Out Why!

Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

Beyonce Drops New 'Mi Gente' Remix - Listen Now!

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame &amp; Being Openly Gay

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame & Being Openly Gay

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Fri, 29 September 2017 at 5:09 pm

Selena Gomez is Ready for Fall in Knitted Sweater & Turtleneck

Selena Gomez is Ready for Fall in Knitted Sweater & Turtleneck

Selena Gomez stepped out for lunch today looking so chic!

The 25-year-old “Fetish” singer was spotted leaving her apartment and heading to a deli to enjoy a meal with friends on Friday (September 29) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

She rocked a knitted cream cardigan with a black turtleneck and distressed blue jeans.

Selena completed her look with black leather loafers, silver hoop earrings, round sunglasses, and a beige Coach purse.

She wore her hair tied back in a low bun.

Earlier this week, Selena was an image of elegance while checking out a Broadway show.

She has been busy filming around town for her upcoming Woody Allen movie alongside Timothee Chalamet, Elle Fanning, and Jude Law.
Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez is ready for fall in knitted sweater and turtleneck 01
selena gomez is ready for fall in knitted sweater and turtleneck 02
selena gomez is ready for fall in knitted sweater and turtleneck 03
selena gomez is ready for fall in knitted sweater and turtleneck 04
selena gomez is ready for fall in knitted sweater and turtleneck 05
selena gomez is ready for fall in knitted sweater and turtleneck 06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scott Disick is on dad duty while ex Kourtney Kardashian vacations in Paris - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler spends the day eating cake with her boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Sara Haines drops the S-bomb during The View - TooFab
  • Laverne Cox to receive an Outfest Legacy Award - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Stone has booked a new role in a Christmas movie - Just Jared Jr