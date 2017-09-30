Jennifer Carpenter's Husband Seth Avett Supports Her at 'Brawl in Cell Block 99' Premiere

Jennifer Carpenter is joined on the red carpet by her husband Seth Avett at the premiere of her new movie Brawl in Cell Block 99 on Friday (September 29) at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old actress also met up with her co-stars Vince Vaughn and Don Johnson, as well as Udo Klier, Fred Melamed, Geno Segers, and director/writer S. Craig Zahler.

The film is set to hit select theaters on October 6 with an expansion and available on VOD/Digital HD on October 13.

Jennifer and Seth welcomed their son Isaac in May 2015 and they got married in May 2016.