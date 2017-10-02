No Elimination Tonight for 'Dancing With the Stars' Week 3!

So, who went home tonight during Dancing With the Stars‘ third week of performances? No one!

Following last week’s double elimination, no one was sent home this week and all 11 teams are going to move on to the next episode.

The theme of the show this week was Guilty Pleasures and all of the contestants revealed their guilty pleasure and then performed to a song that was related to it.

The top score of the night went to Lindsey Stirling, who did a dance in her pajamas and also opened up about her recent breakup.