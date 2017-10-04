Demi Lovato Addresses Nick Jonas Romance Rumors on 'Ellen'!

Demi Lovato gets confronted by Ellen while making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Wednesday (October 4) on NBC!

The 25-year-old singer gets asked to confirm if her new song “Ruin the Friendship” off of her latest album Tell Me You Love Me is about her longtime pal Nick Jonas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

After trying to avoid the question with some laughs, Demi told Ellen, “you know, something that I will always keep to myself is who I write my songs about.”

Demi also shared an exclusive clip of her upcoming YouTube documentary called Simply Complicated. For the first time ever, Demi opens up about her honest and revealing documentary which gives fans an intimate look into the singer’s life and her personal struggles over the years – Watch more after the cut!



Demi Lovato Addresses Nick Jonas Romance Rumors

Click inside to watch the rest of Demi Lovato’s appearance on The Ellen Show…



Demi Lovato Talks About Her Honest New Documentary