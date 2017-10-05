Cam Newton Apologizes for Remark to Female Reporter (Video)

Cam Newton is speaking out to apologize to female sports reporter Jourdan Rodrigue after he said that it was “funny” to hear her talk about the technical side of the game.

Amid the backlash for his comment, the 28-year-old Carolina Panthers quarterback lost his endorsement from Dannon Oikos yogurt.

“I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women, and to be honest that was not my intention,” Cam said in a video posted to his Twitter account. “If you were a person to took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you.”

“I’m a man who tries to be a positive role model in my community and tries to use my platform to inspire others. And I take ownership to everything that comes with that. And what I did was extremely unacceptable,” he continued.

“I’m a father to two beautiful daughters and at their age, I try to instill to them that they can do and be anything that they want to be,” Cam added. “The fact that during this whole process I’ve already lost sponsors and countless fans, I realize that the joke is really on me, and I have learned a valuable lesson from this. And to the young people who see this, I hope that you learn something from this as well: Don’t be like me; be better than me. To the reporters, to the journalists, to the moms, supermoms, to the daughters, the sisters and the women all around the world, I sincerely apologize and hope that you can find the kindness in your heart to forgive me. Thank you.”