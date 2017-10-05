Top Stories
Thu, 05 October 2017 at 11:59 am

Wonder Woman's Patty Jenkins Fires Back at Cam Newton

Wonder Woman's Patty Jenkins Fires Back at Cam Newton
  • Here’s what the Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins said about Cam Newton‘s comment about the female reporter – TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus performed an amazing cover last night – Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Cattrall is getting major flack – Lainey Gossip
  • Kim Kardashian‘s cry face makes a return – TooFab
  • Here are the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame nominees – MTV
  • 13 books that are becoming movies soon – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Newsies, Patty Jenkins

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Teresa Giudice opens up about losing her mother on the RHONJ premiere - TMZ
  • Freeform just renewed this hit show for two more seasons - Just Jared Jr
  • Tommy Lee Jones was not a fan of his Batman Forever co-star - TooFab
  • Fans slam Cam Newton over his comments to a female reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lea Michele debuts a new 'do for fall - Just Jared Jr