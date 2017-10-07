Aubrey Plaza & Billy Magnussen Screen 'Ingrid Goes West' at BFI London Film Festival

Aubrey Plaza and co-star Billy Magnussen hit the red carpet as they attend a screening of their film Ingrid Goes West at the 2017 BFI London Film Festival on Saturday afternoon (October 7) in London, England.

The 33-year-old actress looked pretty in a yellow dress with blue roses as she attended the screening of her new film with a few cast mates and producers.

FYI: Aubrey is wearing a Prada dress and Christian Louboutin heels.

