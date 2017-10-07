Top Stories
Sat, 07 October 2017

Sat, 07 October 2017 at 9:04 pm

Khloe Kardashian Debuts Tiny Baby Bump at Good American Anniversary Event!

Khloe Kardashian Debuts Tiny Baby Bump at Good American Anniversary Event!

Khloe Kardashian is making her first public appearance since news broke that she’s pregnant!

The 33-year-old TV personality debuted a very tiny baby bump in a low-cut, belted black top, skin tight jeans, and pumps as she attended the Good American one year anniversary event on Saturday afternoon (October 7) at the Nordstrom store in Los Angeles.

During the event, Khloe stayed mum and didn’t reveal any pregnancy news, but chatted with fans about her jeans collection.

Late last month, it was reported that Khloe and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together.

