Nelly Arrested for Allegedly Raping Woman on His Tour Bus

Nelly has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman.

The alleged incident happened at around 3:45am PST on early Saturday morning (October 7) in Washington state.

Nelly is in town for his tour with his “Cruise” collaborators Florida Georgia Line and the woman says it was specifically the rapper who raped her, according to TMZ.

Nelly was booked at around 7am on second degree rape charges and he’s reportedly still in custody.

