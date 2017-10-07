Top Stories
Bella Thorne Has a Crush on Camila Cabello!

Bella Thorne Has a Crush on Camila Cabello!

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Reveals Her Thoughts on His Situation

Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Reveals Her Thoughts on His Situation

Sat, 07 October 2017 at 11:41 am

Nelly Arrested for Allegedly Raping Woman on His Tour Bus

Nelly Arrested for Allegedly Raping Woman on His Tour Bus

Nelly has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman.

The alleged incident happened at around 3:45am PST on early Saturday morning (October 7) in Washington state.

Nelly is in town for his tour with his “Cruise” collaborators Florida Georgia Line and the woman says it was specifically the rapper who raped her, according to TMZ.

Nelly was booked at around 7am on second degree rape charges and he’s reportedly still in custody.

We have reached out to Nelly‘s rep and will update the post if we hear back.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Nelly

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • American Horror Story has a big choice to make about next week's episode - TMZ
  • You need to see Jacob Sartorius' new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Ryan Gosling remembering his dog will have you in tears - TooFab
  • Harrison Ford had some hilarious moments on the Blade Runner 2049 press tour - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale just added a new cast member - Just Jared Jr