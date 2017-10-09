Celebrities Continue to Speak Out Against Harvey Weinstein

More and more celebrities are taking to social media to speak out against Harvey Weinstein after allegations emerged that he’s had a history of sexual harassment against women.

Just hours ago, Meryl Streep spoke out against Harvey after having collaborated with him in the past.

Now, as more women are stepping forward, celebrities have been coming forward to lend their support. Julianne Moore, Jessica Chastain, Patricia Arquette and more have spoken out on Twitter, and are sending support to Ashley Judd who came forward as a victim.

See some of the tweets below…

1. Coming forward about sexual abuse and coercion is scary and women have nothing to be gained personally by doing so. — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 9, 2017 2. But through their bravery we move forward as a culture, and I thank them. Stand with @AshleyJudd @rosemcgowan and others. — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 9, 2017 This is about a power structure that needs to be brought down. I cannot thank the women who came forward & the boss writers at #NYT enough — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 7, 2017 Yes. Im sick of the media demanding only women speak up. What about the men? Perhaps many are afraid to look at their own behavior….. https://t.co/tGUsjUYNMR — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 9, 2017

