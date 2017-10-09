Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2017 at 1:05 pm

Celebrities Continue to Speak Out Against Harvey Weinstein

Celebrities Continue to Speak Out Against Harvey Weinstein

More and more celebrities are taking to social media to speak out against Harvey Weinstein after allegations emerged that he’s had a history of sexual harassment against women.

Just hours ago, Meryl Streep spoke out against Harvey after having collaborated with him in the past.

Now, as more women are stepping forward, celebrities have been coming forward to lend their support. Julianne Moore, Jessica Chastain, Patricia Arquette and more have spoken out on Twitter, and are sending support to Ashley Judd who came forward as a victim.

See some of the tweets below…

Photos: Getty
