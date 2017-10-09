Celebrities Continue to Speak Out Against Harvey Weinstein
More and more celebrities are taking to social media to speak out against Harvey Weinstein after allegations emerged that he’s had a history of sexual harassment against women.
Just hours ago, Meryl Streep spoke out against Harvey after having collaborated with him in the past.
Now, as more women are stepping forward, celebrities have been coming forward to lend their support. Julianne Moore, Jessica Chastain, Patricia Arquette and more have spoken out on Twitter, and are sending support to Ashley Judd who came forward as a victim.
See some of the tweets below…
1. Coming forward about sexual abuse and coercion is scary and women have nothing to be gained personally by doing so.
— Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 9, 2017
2. But through their bravery we move forward as a culture, and I thank them. Stand with @AshleyJudd @rosemcgowan and others.
— Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 9, 2017
This is about a power structure that needs to be brought down. I cannot thank the women who came forward & the boss writers at #NYT enough
— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 7, 2017
Yes. Im sick of the media demanding only women speak up. What about the men? Perhaps many are afraid to look at their own behavior….. https://t.co/tGUsjUYNMR
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 9, 2017
Click inside to read more reactions to Harvey Weinstein…
And the women who speak up about it are brave and heroic. Thankyou @AshleyJudd for your courage. https://t.co/csC1UQSdOB
— Christine Lahti (@ChristineALahti) October 8, 2017
Huge respect for @AshleyJudd and all the women who broke their silence for the article on Harvey Weinstein. Brave.
— Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) October 7, 2017
@AshleyJudd & @rosemcgowan I'm sure it wasn't easy to come forward but in doing so you helped a lot of others who might not have been heard.
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 6, 2017
You're brave @AshleyJudd. I believe you. https://t.co/aPuDcoqPde
— Heather Graham (@imheathergraham) October 8, 2017
To be clear what Harvey Weinstein did was a disgusting abuse of power and horrible. I hope we are now seeing the beginning of the end of these abuses.
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 8, 2017
And mad respect to all the women like @AshleyJudd who came forward! #HarveyWeinstein https://t.co/vHWXNfnC8B
— Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) October 9, 2017
He financed the first 14 years of my career – and now I know while I was profiting, others were in terrible pain. It makes me feel ashamed. https://t.co/T0hInW7EqJ
— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 9, 2017
The woman who chose to speak about their experience of harassment by Harvey Weinstein deserve our awe. It's not fun or easy. It's brave.
— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 5, 2017
Heed the mantra and never forget: Women. Have. Nothing. To. Gain. And. Everything. To Lose. By. Coming. forward. https://t.co/ynKX1bcBkK
— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 5, 2017
Anyone who does business with __ is complicit. And deep down you know you are even dirtier. Cleanse yourselves.
— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 5, 2017