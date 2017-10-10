Top Stories
Tyler Posey Addresses Leaked Video Scandal for the First Time

Tyler Posey Addresses Leaked Video Scandal for the First Time

Tue, 10 October 2017 at 12:42 pm

Emma Watson Denounces Sexual Harrassment in the Wake of Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Emma Watson Denounces Sexual Harrassment in the Wake of Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Emma Watson is adding her voice to a growing number of celebrities speaking out after the explosive reports of Harvey Weinstein‘s behavior that continue to surface.

The 27-year-old actress used her social media to issue a statement.

“I stand with all the women who have been sexually harassed, and am awestruck by their bravery. This mistreatment of women has to stop,” she wrote on Twitter.

“In this instance it was women affected but I also stand with all the men, indeed any person, who has suffered sexual harassment,” she added, referring to the allegations swirling around Harvey.

On Tuesday (October 10), alleged leaked audio was released of a man who is supposedly Harvey speaking to Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez and insisting that she sits down while he showers.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Emma Watson, Harvey Weinstein

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nelly's ex-girlfriend Ashanti is speaking out about his rape accusations - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is sharing his adoption story - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Winslet and other celebrities are speaking out against Harvey Weinstein - TooFab
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi just released its first full trailer - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Tiffany Thornton is defending her new marriage following her husband's passing in 2015 - Just Jared Jr