Harvey Weinstein Is Entering a Treatment Facility Amid Ongoing Sexual Harassment Scandal (Report)

Following a series of sexual harassment claims that have continued to surface over the past week, Harvey Weinstein is checking into a treatment facility to get help.

Harvey is reportedly checking into a live-in treatment facility out of the country according to The Blaze as early as Tuesday night (October 10).

On the same day, People revealed that Harvey‘s wife Georgina Chapman is leaving him.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time,” she said.