Top Stories
Robert Pattinson &amp; FKA twigs Split, Call Off Engagement

Robert Pattinson & FKA twigs Split, Call Off Engagement

Dakota Johnson Spotted on 'Affectionate' Date with Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson Spotted on 'Affectionate' Date with Chris Martin

Thu, 12 October 2017 at 8:40 pm

Bella Thorne Ditches Her Bra for 'The Babysitter' Premiere

Bella Thorne Ditches Her Bra for 'The Babysitter' Premiere

Bella Thorne goes super sexy for the premiere of her new movie The Babysitter on Wednesday night (October 11) at the Vista Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old actress and singer ditched her bra and showed off her toned abs in a printed suit and heels for the premiere of her new Netflix movie as she was joined at the event by close friend Mod Sun.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Thorne

The day before, Bella and the musician were spotted showing off some PDA as they spent the day hanging out in West Hollywood.

The Babysitter hits Netflix on Friday, October 13.

10+ pictures inside of Bella Thorne at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
bella thorne ditches her bra for the babysitter premiere 01
bella thorne ditches her bra for the babysitter premiere 02
bella thorne ditches her bra for the babysitter premiere 03
bella thorne ditches her bra for the babysitter premiere 04
bella thorne ditches her bra for the babysitter premiere 05
bella thorne ditches her bra for the babysitter premiere 06
bella thorne ditches her bra for the babysitter premiere 07
bella thorne ditches her bra for the babysitter premiere 08
bella thorne ditches her bra for the babysitter premiere 09
bella thorne ditches her bra for the babysitter premiere 10

Photos: Getty, Backgrid USA
Posted to: Bella Thorne, Mod Sun

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • John Legend's Napa vineyard has not been affected by the California wildfires...yet - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui celebrates National Coming Out Day with an empowering post - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONJ star Dolores Catania calls Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga "trash" - TooFab
  • Brooke Shields talks about her upcoming role SVU - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment recounts her inappropriate encounter with Harvey Weinstein - Just Jared Jr
  • namers

    Not a good look.