Thu, 12 October 2017 at 1:40 pm

Michelle Pfeiffer Thinks This Movie Didn't Get Proper Recognition: 'Beavis & Butt-Head' Beat Us at the Box Office

Michelle Pfeiffer looks stunning in this black-and-white photo shoot for The Edit.

Here’s what the Murder on the Orient Express star had to share with the mag:

On watching herself in movies: “I look back at everything and wish I’d done it differently. I’ll see a film – which is becoming harder and harder for me – but I’ll see it once it’s finished and I’m gearing up to do press and I need to know what I’m talking about, then I never watch it again. If I’m scrolling the television and [a film I’m in] is on the guide, I can’t get by it quick enough.”

On social anxiety: “A lot of social situations are torture for me. […] Sometimes when you’re in a social situation where you don’t know people really well, it feels a little like you’re being interviewed all the time. It’s understandable, but somewhat exhausting.”

On the film she feels didn’t get the proper recognition: “One Fine Day with George Clooney. I think that on the opening weekend we got beaten at the box office by Beavis and Butt-Head Do America. That was particularly demoralizing.”

