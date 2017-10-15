Courteney Cox, Renee Zellweger, Matt Bomer & More Stars Team Up to Defeat ALS!

Courteney Cox, Renee Zellweger, Matt Bomer and more stars are coming together for a great cause!

The actors walked in support of publicist Nanci Ryder as “Team Nanci” for the annual LA County Walk to Defeat ALS on Sunday (October 15) at Exposition Park in Los Angeles.

Other celebrity team members included Justine Bateman, Bryan Lourd, Bruce Bozzi, Don Diamont, Cindy Ambuehl, Kylie Rogers and Kate Linder, plus more walk participants including Mari Winsor, Lara Flynn Boyle and Elizabeth Berkley.

After being diagnosed with ALS in 2014, Nanci and her friends formed “Team Nanci.” Together, they raised over $100,000 for the cause at this year’s walk. All funds raised supported The ALS Association Golden West Chapter in care services, public policy and research.

To help donate to the cause, head to alsa.org.