Caitlin FitzGerald Makes Debut as 'UnREAL' Suitress in Season 3 Trailer!

The season three trailer for UnREAL has debuted and it features the first look at Caitlin FitzGerald as the first female suitress on the show!

Shiri Appleby, Constance Zimmer, and Craig Bierko star in the hit Lifetime series and it has been over a year since we’ve gotten new episodes. Season two ended in August 2016 and the network decided to hold off until 2018 for the third season.

Season three is set to debut on February 26, 2018, putting in more in line with awards season shows.

Set against the backdrop of the hit dating competition show “Everlasting,” UnREAL follows a young producer (Appleby) whose job is to manipulate the contestants and their relationships with one another (and with her) to get the vital dramatic and outrageous footage that the programs dispassionate executive producer demands.



UnREAL: Season 3 – Official Teaser | Lifetime