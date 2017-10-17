Kristen Stewart Reunites With Nikki Reed & Ashley Greene at Elle Women in Hollywood Event

Kristen Stewart Reunites With Nikki Reed & Ashley Greene at Elle Women in Hollywood Event
gallery
kristen stewart elle women in hollywood celebration 01
kristen stewart elle women in hollywood celebration 02
kristen stewart elle women in hollywood celebration 03
kristen stewart elle women in hollywood celebration 04
kristen stewart elle women in hollywood celebration 05
kristen stewart elle women in hollywood celebration 06
kristen stewart elle women in hollywood celebration 07
kristen stewart elle women in hollywood celebration 08
kristen stewart elle women in hollywood celebration 09

Kristen Stewart had a mini Twilight reunion at Elle's Women in Hollywood Celebration!

The 27-year-old actress stepped out at the annual event on Monday night (October 15) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She was joined at the event by her former co-stars Ashley Greene and Nikki Reed, who was also accompanied by her husband Ian Somerhalder.

Elle's Women in Hollywood event celebrates their November cover girls who are some of the biggest names in the industry, including Jennifer Lawrence and Margot Robbie.

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Antonio Berardi suit, For Love & Lemons bra and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Nikki is wearing a Victoria Beckham dress, John Hardy jewelry and carrying a Edie Parker clutch.

Sponsored Links by ZergNet

Top Stories

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ariel Winter's eight-year-old niece just got cast in a major TV role - TMZ
  • Olympian Gracie Gold says she's in treatment for an eating disorder and anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Seth Rogen is still DMing Donald Trump Jr. - TooFab
  • Nelly's accuser is dropping criminal charges - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is sharing her own sexual harassment story - Just Jared Jr
Sponsored Links by ZergNet
Just Jared Jr
  1. Gigi Hadid Supports Blake Lively at 'All I See Is You' Premiere
    Gigi Hadid Supports Blake Lively at 'All I See Is You'...
    Gigi Hadid stepped out to show her support for Blake Lively at the premiere of her new film All I...
  2. Sasha Pieterse & Gleb Savchenko Deliver Disney Inspired Rumba on DWTS Season 25 Week 5
    Sasha Pieterse & Gleb Savchenko Deliver Disney Inspired...
    Sasha Pieterse turned into a literal mermaid on Dancing with the Stars tonight (October 16). Team A...
  3. Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold Foxtrot to Moana's 'You're Welcome' DWTS Season 25 Week 5
    Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold Foxtrot to Moana's 'You're...
    Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold delivered such a gorgeous performance on Dancing with the Stars on...
Read more on Just Jared Jr! »