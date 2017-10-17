Kristen Stewart Reunites With Nikki Reed & Ashley Greene at Elle Women in Hollywood Event

Kristen Stewart had a mini Twilight reunion at Elle's Women in Hollywood Celebration!

The 27-year-old actress stepped out at the annual event on Monday night (October 15) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She was joined at the event by her former co-stars Ashley Greene and Nikki Reed, who was also accompanied by her husband Ian Somerhalder.

Elle's Women in Hollywood event celebrates their November cover girls who are some of the biggest names in the industry, including Jennifer Lawrence and Margot Robbie.

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Antonio Berardi suit, For Love & Lemons bra and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Nikki is wearing a Victoria Beckham dress, John Hardy jewelry and carrying a Edie Parker clutch.