Tom Hanks On Anyone Concerned About Current State of the World: 'Read History!'

Tom Hanks has a suggestion for anyone concerned about the state of the world today.

At the 2017 National Archives Foundation Gala in Washington on Saturday evening (October 21), the 61-year-old entertainer was given the Records of Achievements Award “for his powerful illumination of the American story through his vast body of work in film and television.”

“People are upset about what’s going on today. They’re furious, they’re frustrated, they’re worked up,” Tom said during a discussion at the event (via CNN). “If you’re concerned about what’s going on today, read history and figure out what to do because it’s all right there.”

“As we continually move towards a more perfect union,” Tom continued. “That magnificent document (the US Constitution) out there, that might be the only self-correcting, open-ended document anywhere on the planet Earth (that) keeps us going, that keeps saying that we’re going to learn how to do that one thing we’ve already sort of done, we’re going to become better and better and better.”