Tue, 24 October 2017 at 11:55 am

Nicole Kidman On Filming Intimate Scenes with Colin Farrell: 'It's Just The Storytelling'

Nicole Kidman is opening up about filming intimate scenes with co-star Colin Farrell in their upcoming big-screen psychological thriller The Killing of a Sacred Deer

“As soon as I take myself out of the equation, it’s just the storytelling,” the 50-year-old actress told ET. “These particular scenes are very much needed for the relationship. They say so much.”

“I think from the minute [Colin and I] met, I just felt safe, which is always a great place to be with another actor,” Nicole continued.

Pictured: Nicole all smiles while making her way out of The Ed Sullivan theater after taping an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday (October 23) in New York City.
