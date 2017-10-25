Fats Domino Dead - Legendary Musician Passes Away at 89

Top Stories
Wed, 25 October 2017 at 10:45 am

Fats Domino has tragically passed away at the age of 89.

The rock’n'roll legend was wildly popular for years in New Orleans and beyond. Some of his biggest hits included “Blueberry Hill,” “Ain’t That a Shame” and “I’m Walkin’,” and he sold millions of records.

He earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1987 and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

Fats‘ daughter confirmed the tragic news, saying he passed away in New Orleans, surrounded by his friends and loved ones, TMZ reports.

Our thoughts are with Fats‘ loved ones.
