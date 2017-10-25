Top Stories
Wed, 25 October 2017 at 10:12 pm

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Couple Up for Astros vs. Dodgers World Series Game

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Couple Up for Astros vs. Dodgers World Series Game

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel repped their Dodger pride while heading to watch Game 2 of the Astros vs. Dodgers World Series!

The 36-year-old singer – and 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer – and the 35-year-old actress held hands as they made their way into Dodger Stadium with a police escort on Wednesday (October 25) in Los Angeles.

Justin sported a bird-printed tee underneath a denim shirt, which he wore unbuttoned, while Jessica opted for a blue and white striped tee.

The couple matched with their ripped blue jeans, white sneakers, and Dodgers caps.

ICYMI, read Justin‘s beautiful love letter to Jessica on their fifth wedding anniversary.
