Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Couple Up for Astros vs. Dodgers World Series Game

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel repped their Dodger pride while heading to watch Game 2 of the Astros vs. Dodgers World Series!

The 36-year-old singer – and 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer – and the 35-year-old actress held hands as they made their way into Dodger Stadium with a police escort on Wednesday (October 25) in Los Angeles.

Justin sported a bird-printed tee underneath a denim shirt, which he wore unbuttoned, while Jessica opted for a blue and white striped tee.

The couple matched with their ripped blue jeans, white sneakers, and Dodgers caps.

