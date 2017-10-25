Ryan Murphy Is Making TV History With Largest Transgender Actor Casting Ever!

Ryan Murphy is making history for TV – and the LGBTQ community.

Following a six month casting search, the American Horror Story showrunner has hired five transgender actors to play series regular roles in his upcoming 1980s scripted drama Pose, according to THR.

Here’s a plot summary: set in the 1980s, Pose looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.

The actors are MJ Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar, Indya Moore and Angelica Ross, all of whom will be playing authentic transgender characters. More casting is expected to be announced soon.

In addition, trans writer and singer-songwriter Our Lady J and trans activist and author Janet Mock are working on scripts for the series, and producers are tapping prominent figures in ball culture as consultants.

Production on Pose will begin in November in New York.