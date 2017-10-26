Behati Prinsloo Accentuates Baby Bump in Skin Tight Dress!

Behati Prinsloo is showing off her baby bump in a leopard print skin tight dress!

The 28-year-old model, who is expecting her second child with Adam Levine, posted the photo on her Instagram.

“Got myself out of my maternity jeans just to celebrate the very talented @hungvanngo. LOVE YOU, you deserve it all. Thanks @instylemagazine for a beautiful dinner ✨ glam: @cwoodhair 💇🏼 @michaelashton 🎨 styled by me,” Behati captioned the photo.

Adam and Behati are also parents to a 13-month-old girl named Dusty Rose.

See Behati’s look in full below…