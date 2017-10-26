Kerry Washington Debuts Bangin' Bob at Night of Stars

Kerry Washington hits the red carpet at the 2017 FGI Night of Stars on Thursday (October 26) at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The 40-year-old Scandal actress received the Lord & Taylor Fashion Oracle Award at the event, where she debuted a new bangin’ bob.

The event took place at the same time as the east coast airing of Scandal, so Kerry live tweeted from her seat!

“Live tweeting as much as I can from NYC #FGI Night of Stars! #Scandal sitting with the divine @elainewelteroth,” Kerry wrote on Instagram.

FYI: Kerry is wearing a Mugler dress.