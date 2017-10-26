Top Stories
Thu, 26 October 2017 at 11:06 pm

Kerry Washington Debuts Bangin' Bob at Night of Stars

Kerry Washington Debuts Bangin' Bob at Night of Stars

Kerry Washington hits the red carpet at the 2017 FGI Night of Stars on Thursday (October 26) at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The 40-year-old Scandal actress received the Lord & Taylor Fashion Oracle Award at the event, where she debuted a new bangin’ bob.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kerry Washington

The event took place at the same time as the east coast airing of Scandal, so Kerry live tweeted from her seat!

“Live tweeting as much as I can from NYC #FGI Night of Stars! #Scandal sitting with the divine @elainewelteroth,” Kerry wrote on Instagram.

FYI: Kerry is wearing a Mugler dress.

kerry washington lord taylor fashion oracle award 01
kerry washington lord taylor fashion oracle award 02
kerry washington lord taylor fashion oracle award 03
kerry washington lord taylor fashion oracle award 04
kerry washington lord taylor fashion oracle award 05

Photos: Ben Gabbe
