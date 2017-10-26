Top Stories
Jessica Alba Reveals She's Having a Baby Boy With Cash Warren - Watch!

Thu, 26 October 2017 at 10:07 am

Matt Damon Tells 'Ellen' He Isn't Giving George Clooney Twins Advice

Matt Damon makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing today (October 26), and dishes all about how his longtime pal and Suburbicon director George Clooney is handling raising his 4-month-old twins Ella and Alexander.

“It took him until his 50′s but I think he grew up finally. He’s loving it, he’s great and he’s a lot calmer than I thought he would be with twins,” the 47-year-old actor told Ellen.

“He did confide in me that they went onto solid foods last week and so he’s trying to get off of diaper duty now,” Matt revealed. “That’s a whole other level. He was like ‘diapers are easy,’ and I was like, ‘wait for it.’”

“People ask if I give him advice and I’m like, ‘no’, two babies at once, that’s horrific’,” Matt concluded – Watch the full interview below!


Photos: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Matt Damon

