Selena Gomez to Perform at American Music Awards 2017!

Selena Gomez will be taking the stage at the 2017 American Music Awards next month!

The 25-year-old entertainer will be performing her brand new song “Wolves” at the show, airing on November 19.

The performance will also mark the first time Selena will be taking the stage to sing since she revealed that she underwent a kidney transplant earlier this year.

The 2017 American Music Awards will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 19 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Be sure to tune in!
