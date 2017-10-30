Top Stories
'Family Guy' Made a Kevin Spacey Joke Years Before Allegations

Family Guy made an eerie Kevin Spacey joke years before the sexual misconduct allegations.

In a 2005 episode of the show, character Stewie Griffin, a talking 1-year-old baby, claims he was being held in Kevin‘s basement.

“Help! I’ve escaped from Kevin Spacey’s basement!” Stewie yells while running through a store without clothes on.

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane has not yet spoke out about the joke but it’s not the first time he’s hinted at misconduct.

Back in 2013, he hinted at Harvey Weinstein‘s inappropriate behavoir when introducing the nominees for best-supporting actress at the Oscars.
