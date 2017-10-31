Ed Sheeran Is Big Pimpin' for Jonathan Ross' Halloween Party!

Ed Sheeran is feeling like a pimp!

The “Shape of You” singer-songwriter was spotted arriving at Jonathan Ross‘ Halloween party on Tuesday night (October 31) in London, England.

Ed wore a pink pimp suit costume for the occasion – complete with gold chains and a cane!

One day before, Ed was spotted leaving the BBC Radio studios.

The 26-year-old singer was wearing a cast on the wrist, but looks like he’s healing and getting better after his bike accident.