Tue, 31 October 2017 at 5:25 pm
Ed Sheeran Is Big Pimpin' for Jonathan Ross' Halloween Party!
Ed Sheeran is feeling like a pimp!
The “Shape of You” singer-songwriter was spotted arriving at Jonathan Ross‘ Halloween party on Tuesday night (October 31) in London, England.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ed Sheeran
Ed wore a pink pimp suit costume for the occasion – complete with gold chains and a cane!
One day before, Ed was spotted leaving the BBC Radio studios.
The 26-year-old singer was wearing a cast on the wrist, but looks like he’s healing and getting better after his bike accident.
Photos: WENN.com, BACKGRID
