Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 5:25 pm

Ed Sheeran Is Big Pimpin' for Jonathan Ross' Halloween Party!

Ed Sheeran Is Big Pimpin' for Jonathan Ross' Halloween Party!

Ed Sheeran is feeling like a pimp!

The “Shape of You” singer-songwriter was spotted arriving at Jonathan Ross‘ Halloween party on Tuesday night (October 31) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ed Sheeran

Ed wore a pink pimp suit costume for the occasion – complete with gold chains and a cane!

One day before, Ed was spotted leaving the BBC Radio studios.

The 26-year-old singer was wearing a cast on the wrist, but looks like he’s healing and getting better after his bike accident.
Just Jared on Facebook
ed sheeran pimp halloween 01
ed sheeran pimp halloween 02
ed sheeran pimp halloween 03
ed sheeran pimp halloween 04
ed sheeran pimp halloween 05

Photos: WENN.com, BACKGRID
Posted to: Ed Sheeran

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Drake has got some major basketball skills - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez surprised some lucky fans after school - Just Jared Jr
  • Miranda Lambert is engaged...sort of! - TooFab
  • There are some House of Cards spinoffs in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber was all smiles after hanging with Selena Gomez - Just Jared Jr