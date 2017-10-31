Jessica Biel is Pretty in Plaid While Launching New Event Space

Jessica Biel rocked head-to-toe plaid as she hosted the launch of her new event space!

The 35-year-old The Sinner actress was spotted chatting with guests on Monday (October 30) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Jessica paired the red, white, and blue coat dress with black pumps, hoop earrings, and her hair in an updo.

She was also seen wearing a cupcake headband during the party in honor of Halloween.

