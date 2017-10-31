Top Stories
Anthony Rapp Explains Why He Came Forward with Kevin Spacey Story

Anthony Rapp Explains Why He Came Forward with Kevin Spacey Story

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 2:08 am

Jessica Biel is Pretty in Plaid While Launching New Event Space

Jessica Biel is Pretty in Plaid While Launching New Event Space

Jessica Biel rocked head-to-toe plaid as she hosted the launch of her new event space!

The 35-year-old The Sinner actress was spotted chatting with guests on Monday (October 30) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Biel

Jessica paired the red, white, and blue coat dress with black pumps, hoop earrings, and her hair in an updo.

She was also seen wearing a cupcake headband during the party in honor of Halloween.

Jessica and her husband Justin Timberlake recently coupled up for Game 2 of the Astros vs. Dodgers World Series. See photos here.
Just Jared on Facebook
jessica biel is pretty in plaid while launching new event space 01
jessica biel is pretty in plaid while launching new event space 02
jessica biel is pretty in plaid while launching new event space 03
jessica biel is pretty in plaid while launching new event space 04
jessica biel is pretty in plaid while launching new event space 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Jessica Biel

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Anna Faris cozies up to new boyfriend Michael Barrett during a romantic date - TMZ
  • Isabela Moner is the cutest Dora the Explorer - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume gets Cher stamp of approval - TooFab
  • Zachary Levi has signed on to star in Shazam! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Yara Shahidi reveals what it's like filming grown-ish - Just Jared Jr