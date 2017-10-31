'This Is Us' Removes Kevin Spacey Reference from Upcoming Episode

This Is Us has decided to take out a Kevin Spacey reference from tonight’s episode.

On Tuesday’s episode (October 31), the 58-year-old House of Cards actor was set to be mentioned in a flashback scene where Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) roommate lands a role in a new Spacey film and invites Kevin to the director’s party. That line will not be aired in tonight’s episode.

Spacey is being accused of sexually harassing a then-fourteen year old Anthony Rapp, before releasing public apology where he came out as gay at the same time, which caused outrage on social media.

“In light of recent events, the producers have decided to remove the brief reference to Kevin Spacey,” the show’s production studio 20th Century Fox Television said in a statement on Tuesday.

This Is Us airs on Tuesday nights on NBC.