Top Stories
Adam Levine Reveals How He Found Out Gwen Stefani &amp; Blake Shelton Were Dating

Adam Levine Reveals How He Found Out Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Were Dating

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 8:31 pm

'This Is Us' Removes Kevin Spacey Reference from Upcoming Episode

'This Is Us' Removes Kevin Spacey Reference from Upcoming Episode

This Is Us has decided to take out a Kevin Spacey reference from tonight’s episode.

On Tuesday’s episode (October 31), the 58-year-old House of Cards actor was set to be mentioned in a flashback scene where Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) roommate lands a role in a new Spacey film and invites Kevin to the director’s party. That line will not be aired in tonight’s episode.

Spacey is being accused of sexually harassing a then-fourteen year old Anthony Rapp, before releasing public apology where he came out as gay at the same time, which caused outrage on social media.

“In light of recent events, the producers have decided to remove the brief reference to Kevin Spacey,” the show’s production studio 20th Century Fox Television said in a statement on Tuesday.

This Is Us airs on Tuesday nights on NBC.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Kevin Spacey, Television, This is Us

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Drake has got some major basketball skills - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez surprised some lucky fans after school - Just Jared Jr
  • Miranda Lambert is engaged...sort of! - TooFab
  • There are some House of Cards spinoffs in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber was all smiles after hanging with Selena Gomez - Just Jared Jr