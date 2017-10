'This Is Us' Removes Kevin Spacey Reference from Upcoming Episode

This Is Us has decided to take out a Kevin Spacey reference from tonight’s episode.

On Tuesday’s episode (October 31), the 58-year-old House of Cards actor was set to be mentioned in a flashback scene where Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) roommate lands a role in a new Spacey film and invites Kevin to the director’s party. That line will not be aired in tonight’s episode.

Spacey is being accused of sexually harassing a then-fourteen year old Anthony Rapp, before releasing public apology where he came out as gay at the same time, which caused outrage on social media.

β€œIn light of recent events, the producers have decided to remove the brief reference to Kevin Spacey,” the show’s production studio 20th Century Fox Television said in a statement on Tuesday.

This Is Us airs on Tuesday nights on NBC.