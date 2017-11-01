Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Get Into Halloween Spirit with Matching Couples Costume!

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to get into the Halloween spirit with a super cute couples-themed costume!

The 50-year-old Big Little Lies star rocked ponytails as she wore a black and white waitress mini dress adorned with skulls and completed the look with matching skull patterned bows.

Keith, also 50, wore an all black ensemble, complete with a top hat, reflective sunglasses and a fake golden gun.

