Top Stories
Wed, 01 November 2017 at 10:32 am

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Get Into Halloween Spirit with Matching Couples Costume!

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Get Into Halloween Spirit with Matching Couples Costume!

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to get into the Halloween spirit with a super cute couples-themed costume!

The 50-year-old Big Little Lies star rocked ponytails as she wore a black and white waitress mini dress adorned with skulls and completed the look with matching skull patterned bows.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman

Keith, also 50, wore an all black ensemble, complete with a top hat, reflective sunglasses and a fake golden gun.

In case you missed it, Nicole has been revealed as one of Glamour magazine‘s Women of the Year honorees with a separate December cover of her very own!


Happy Halloween everyone!! – KU

A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: 2017 Halloween, Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • RHONJ star Teresa Giudice calls Sofia Vergara a "not so nice immigrant" - TMZ
  • Ed Sheeran rocks a pink, fur coat on Halloween! - Just Jared Jr
  • Celebs react to the terror attack in New York City - TooFab
  • Kit Harington isn't leaving HBO anytime soon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The guys of Descendants 2 are bobbing for apples - Just Jared Jr