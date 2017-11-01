Top Stories
39 Celebrities & Their Kids Dress Up for Halloween 2017 (Pics!)

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

Heidi Klum Transforms Into 'Thriller' Werewolf for Halloween 2017!

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

Wed, 01 November 2017 at 6:00 am

Shia LaBeouf & Wife Mia Goth Make Rare Outing in LA

Shia LaBeouf & Wife Mia Goth Make Rare Outing in LA

Shia LaBeouf and wife Mia Goth have their hands full after a morning of grocery shopping on Sunday (October 29) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actor tried to keep a low profile in a red hoodie and baseball hat while his 23-year-old wife went makeup-free for their rare outing in town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shia LaBeouf

This is the first time the couple has been photographed together since April.

Last month, Shia attended the 2017 Toronto Film Festival premiere of his new movie Borg Vs. McEnroe.
