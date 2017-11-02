The Houston Astros Win the World Series 2017 - Celebs React!

Celebs are sending their congratulations to the Houston Astros after they won the 2017 World Series!

After winning Game seven against the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1, the Astros took home their first ever World Series championship.

Astros pitcher Carlos Correa even stopped his post-game interview mid-way to propose to his girlfriend Miss Texas USA Daniella Rodriguez – and she said yes!

Tons of celebs are sending their love to Houston, but many are also mourning the loss for the Dodgers.

With all the tragedy Houston seen this year, It’s amazing to see yall win! Houston did that for the city! I feel it 🤘🏾 — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 2, 2017

