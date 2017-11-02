The Houston Astros Win the World Series 2017 - Celebs React!
Celebs are sending their congratulations to the Houston Astros after they won the 2017 World Series!
After winning Game seven against the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1, the Astros took home their first ever World Series championship.
Astros pitcher Carlos Correa even stopped his post-game interview mid-way to propose to his girlfriend Miss Texas USA Daniella Rodriguez – and she said yes!
Tons of celebs are sending their love to Houston, but many are also mourning the loss for the Dodgers.
With all the tragedy Houston seen this year, It’s amazing to see yall win! Houston did that for the city! I feel it 🤘🏾
— Sean Don (@BigSean) November 2, 2017
Fitting that the courageous & resilient people in the city of #Houston — have officially been coronated as champions in 2017!#WorldSeries
— Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) November 2, 2017
It’s ok Dodgers, you can propose to your girlfriends next year
— josh groban (@joshgroban) November 2, 2017
So happy for the city of Houston. This is when sports are at their best. You definitely earned this and deserve it! #WorldSeries
— Scott Porter (@ScottPorter) November 2, 2017
CongrASTROlations!!!!
This is still better than what Trump just tweeted.
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 2, 2017
Amazing #WorldSeries2017 congrats #HoustonAstros
— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 2, 2017
congratulations to the @astros and the amazing city and people of houston – so happy for y’all! #WorldSeries #HoustonStrong
— Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) November 2, 2017
Kongratz H Town!
— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 2, 2017
Congratulations to the @Astros on winning the #WorldSeries. I love you @Dodgers. You made us all proud.
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 2, 2017
Congratulations to all my friends in Houston
— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) November 2, 2017
Congratulations to the @astros Tonight, the better team won. #respect #GameSeven
— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) November 2, 2017
Congratulations Houston Astros on Winning The 2017 World Series! You Earned It🏆 #Houstonstrong #Worldseries #Astros
— Mr. T (@MrT) November 2, 2017
Love the Dodgers, but hats off to the Astro s
— Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) November 2, 2017
Great series to both teams! Proud of the @Dodgers for their play all year!! Next year it's on!
— Chord Overstreet (@chordoverstreet) November 2, 2017
GO STROS!!
— Jake Abel (@MrJakeAbel) November 2, 2017
H O U S T O N
S T R O N G
— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 2, 2017
I’m crying. Tears are coming out of my eyes. I’m crying. #astros #earnhistory #worldseries
— John Paul Green (@JohnPaulGreen) November 2, 2017
🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 ⚾️ ⚾️ ⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️
🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼@astros #Houston #HoustonAstros
— Mark Ballas (@MarkBallas) November 2, 2017
Congrats @Astros! Great series for both teams. ⚾️
— Candice Patton (@candicekp) November 2, 2017