Sat, 04 November 2017 at 5:06 pm

Sara Bareilles Welcomes Jason Mraz to 'Waitress' Cast!

Sara Bareilles Welcomes Jason Mraz to 'Waitress' Cast!

Sara Bareilles might not be in the cast of Waitress on Broadway anymore, but she’s still just as involved with the show and just helped welcome Jason Mraz to the musical!

The Grammy-nominated performer appeared on stage during the curtain call to hand Jason flowers on Friday night (November 3) in New York City.

It was Jason and fellow cast member David Josefsberg‘s first performances in the hit musical.

“Such a beautiful night. thank you all. xo,” Sara tweeted about the evening.

Jason is playing a strictly limited, 10-week engagement in the show!
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Betsy Wolfe, Jason Mraz, Sara Bareilles

