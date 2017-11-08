Jonathan Groff, Chelsea Manning, Lena Waithe & More Make Out100's Annual List!

Out magazine has released their annual Out 100 list with actor Jonathan Groff, former soldier Chelsea Manning, actress/producer/writer Lena Waithe, and fashion designer Shayne Oliver on the four covers!

Here’s what they shared with the mag:

Chelsea, on the transgender bathroom bill: “The bathroom bill has turned into a battleground, but trans people didn’t start that battle—it wasn’t an issue until it was turned into one, and it’s a way to undermine our ability to even exist.”

Lena, on winning a comedy writing Emmy: “If I wasn’t a queer black woman, I don’t know if I would have been standing on that stage. I hoped that they could see through me that when you tell your story, when you live your authentic life, only good things will come from it.”

Shayne, on being different: “The idea is that I’m different than you, and you have to respect it. As opposed to, I’m different and I’m also the same as you.”

Jonathan, on the benefit of coming out: “I think one of the benefits of being out is that you can share your stories, be who you are, and put yourself in the work regardless.”

For more from the honorees, visit Out.com.