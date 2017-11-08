Top Stories
Wed, 08 November 2017 at 12:12 pm

Kate Hudson Responds to Brad Pitt Dating Rumors

Kate Hudson Responds to Brad Pitt Dating Rumors

Kate Hudson is addressing those rumors that she was dating Brad Pitt earlier this year after his split from Angelina Jolie.

“That was the craziest rumor of all time,” Kate said during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live alongside actor Colin Hanks. “There’s nothing true to that. As a matter of fact. I hadn’t actually seen him in, like, four years. It was kind of an awesome rumor. I kind of liked it. I was like, ‘OK, fine. We’re having twins!’”

Kate is currently in a relationship with Danny Fujikawa.
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Brad Pitt, Kate Hudson

    Of course she liked the rumors. I bet Brad liked them too…at that time.