Wells Adams Reveals He Met Sarah Hyland Through Social Media!

Now that Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams made their relationship official, Wells is sharing how he met his new girlfriend!

During a recent appearance on The Morning Breath, the 33-year-old former The Bachelorette contestant shared that he met the 26-year-old Modern Family actress through social media.

“I’m amazed how smart the internet is,” Wells said. “Because I just assume everyone on Twitter is an idiot, and then I’m like, ‘Wow!’”

According to fellow Bachelor Nation alum Ben Higgins, Sarah initiated the flirting on Twitter!

“Sarah saw interest in Wells, reached out to Wells, and Wells showed interest back,” Ben said in a recent podcast interview. “What a beautiful story.”