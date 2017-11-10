Top Stories
Fri, 10 November 2017 at 9:57 am

Jake Gyllenhaal & Tatiana Maslany Hit the Stage to Present at SAG Foundation Awards!

Jake Gyllenhaal & Tatiana Maslany Hit the Stage to Present at SAG Foundation Awards!

Jake Gyllenhaal is dapper as he hits the carpet at the 2017 SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards on Thursday (November 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center of the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 36-year-old actor was joined at the event by his Stronger co-star Tatiana Maslany and her boyfriend Tom Cullen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Andrew Garfield, Gary Oldman, Allison Janney and Ray Romano, as they all hit the stage to help present awards at the ceremony.

The awards honor people who are “champions of the arts” and whose efforts to foster creativity have “made a positive impact on the acting profession and the performing arts.”

“We are excited to pay tribute to three extraordinary people whose creative impact on the performing arts has produced ground-breaking opportunities for a world-wide community of artists,” SAG-AFTRA Foundation President JoBeth Williams said.

FYI: Tracee is wearing a vintage Balmain dress, Christian Louboutin shoes and Maria Sole Cecchi clutch.
Credit: Frazer Harrison, Christopher Polk; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Allison Janney, Andrew Garfield, Gary Oldman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ray Romano, Tatiana Maslany, Tom Cullen, Tracee Ellis Ross

