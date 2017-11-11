Top Stories
Taylor Swift's Latest Comment Will Change the Way You Listen to 'reputation'

Kim Kardashian Takes North to See Katy Perry in Concert

George Takei Responds to Accusations of Sexual Assault

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reveals What's Really Happening with His Name

Sat, 11 November 2017

Taylor Swift's Latest Comment Will Change the Way You Listen to 'reputation'

Taylor Swift is giving some insight into her new album reputation and what she said might change the way you listen to the album and interpret the lyrics.

By now, everyone already has an idea of what they think each of the 15 songs on the album are about, but what Taylor probably will change your way of thinking.

“Reputation, in my mind, is an album that is very linear in its timeline,” Taylor said during a special SiriusXM set on Friday (November 10). “…meaning that it starts out kind of where I first was when I first started making the record. The album ends more with where I am now in my life.”

If the album truly serves as a timeline to moments in Taylor‘s life, then that will help narrow down who some of the songs are about!

